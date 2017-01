High Wind Warning issued for possible damaging winds Strong northeast winds behind a weak cold front will have the potential to reach 40 miles per hour with higher gusts, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning for the state.

European nationalists flaunt strength, buoyed by Trump win European nationalist leaders have come together in a show of strength at the start of a year of big election tests, celebrating Donald Trump's and declaring themselves a realistic alternative to the continent's governments

Man suspected in death of officer, woman dies The man authorities say shot and killed a woman he'd been romantically involved with and a police officer who had tried to help her has died, hours after shooting himself in the chest during a standoff with authorities on a New Orleans bridge

The Latest: Protesters fill entire march route in Washington A massive turnout at the Women's March on Washington has forced a change of plans

Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France Thousands of people have gathered in the Kosovo capital Pristina to ask France release their former prime minister detained there on a Serbian arrest warrant