APNewsBreak: Ohio obtains hundreds of vials of lethal drugs Ohio has obtained hundreds of vials of lethal injection drugs, allowing it to put a condemned child killer to death next month and conduct multiple executions after it, records show.

Trump, McCain weigh in on Meryl Streep's Globes speech Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump.

Massive storm system dumps rain across California, Nevada A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada sent rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to...

UH medical students to protest against repeal of Obamacare University of Hawaii medical students will take to the streets of Kakaako on Monday in an organized protest against plans to repeal Obamacare.

US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats A U.S. Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at armed Iranian patrol boats as they sped toward the American warship at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, marring a recent period of relatively quiet interactions between...