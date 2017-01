A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. From opposing free trade agreements to confronting China and questioning Japan-South...

Bahrain city hall set ablaze, gunfire heard after executions Bahrain says a city hall was set ablaze during a night of clashes between police and protesters following the execution of three men convicted of a deadly bombing targeting police.

Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 32 The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan says a cargo plane has crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country's main airport, killing 32 people.

China state media call Trump's Taiwan strategy 'despicable' President-elect Donald Trump "speaks like a rookie," China's state-run media said Monday, describing his suggested use of America's position on Taiwan as a bargaining chip as "despicable."

Kevin Starr, California's premier historian, dies at 76 Former California State Librarian Kevin Starr, who is deemed the pre-eminent historian of the Golden State, has died. He was 76.