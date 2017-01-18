Far-right hopeful: French election 'choice of civilization' French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen closed her National Front party conference by blasting globalization and Islamic fundamentalism, calling them "two totalitarianisms" threatening France

Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban White House: Courts will reaffirm Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries

Police: Man arrested in strangling death of NYC jogger Police have arrested a man in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run last summer and was found dead in a secluded marsh

Romanian protesters get key concession, seek more changes The largest anti-government crowds since the violent 1989 revolution that toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu succeeded Sunday in pressuring Romania's new government to repeal a hastily adopted decree that would have eased penalties for official corruption

The Latest: Immigration Coalition report no problems at JFK The New York Immigration Coalition says it's been assisting visa and green card holders through JFK with no problems