Holiday Guide
Holiday Fun Guide 2016 The holiday season is soon approaching, and many fun events are happening in December to celebrate. We put together a list of some family-friendly and festive events and activities taking place on Oahu.
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the...
By The Associated Press As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and...
Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a "bridge-builder" but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's...