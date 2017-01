Escalating permit dispute could affect North Shore food trucks A permitting dispute is intensifying on Oahu's North Shore, where city officials have issued a third notice of violation for a controversial commercial development near Sharks Cove.

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

Water runoff permit extension denied for Kauai dairy farm A second extension for a storm water permit extension has been denied for a proposed dairy on Kauai's south shore.

Serial rapist faces life behind bars without the possibility of parole A state judge now has the option to extend a 20 year sentence to a life in prison term for a convicted rapist after a jury announced the verdict Wednesday.

Police chief's attorney kicked off case involving excessive force Federal Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday disqualified attorney Myles Breiner from representing two men who are suing the Honolulu Police Department over an assault by a police officer inside an Oahu game room in 2014.