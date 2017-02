Romania gov't criticized for weakening graft fight Romania's government has moved to decriminalize official misconduct, defying mass protests, top prosecutors and the president

Syrian man with family turned back in Philadelphia in shock Syrian man detained with family on arrival in Philadelphia and forced to turn back, says he is still in shock

Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over Black Sea plane The Russian navy is denying Ukraine's claim that one of its aircraft came under fire from a Russian gas rig in the Black Sea

Dutch ballots to be counted by hand amid hacking fears The Dutch government says it will not use its usual computer software to count and transmit election results amid reports that the software is outdated and could easily be hacked

Alaska regulators consider allowing pot-shop smoking lounges Cruise ship passengers who crowd the streets of Alaska's capital city each summer could soon be getting a different taste of the state