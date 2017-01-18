French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen closed her National Front party conference by blasting globalization and Islamic fundamentalism, calling them "two totalitarianisms" threatening France
The largest anti-government crowds since the violent 1989 revolution that toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu succeeded Sunday in pressuring Romania's new government to repeal a hastily adopted decree that would have eased penalties for official corruption
Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as a crowd followed him shouting "Shame on you!"